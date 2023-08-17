British Museum investigating thefts from its collections

The British Museum has launched an independent review of security after items from its collection were found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

A member of staff has been dismissed, and the London museum is taking legal action against the individual. The matter is also being investigated by the Economic Crime Command of the Metropolitan Police.

The majority of the items in question were small pieces kept in a storeroom belonging to one of the museum’s collections. They include gold jewellery and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD.

None had recently been on public display, and they were kept primarily for academic and research purposes.

British Museum chair George Osborne said: “The trustees of the British Museum were extremely concerned when we learnt earlier this year that items of the collection had been stolen. The trustees have taken decisive action to deal with the situation, working with the team at the museum.

“We called in the police, imposed emergency measures to increase security, set up an independent review into what happened and lessons to learn, and used all the disciplinary powers available to us to deal with the individual we believe to be responsible.”

Osborne said the museum now had three priorities: first, to recover the stolen items; second, to find out what, if anything, could have been done to stop this; and third, to do whatever it takes, with investment in security and collection records, to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“This incident only reinforces the case for the reimagination of the museum we have embarked upon,” Osborne said. “It’s a sad day for all who love our British Museum, but we’re determined to right the wrongs and use the experience to build a stronger museum.”

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer said: “This is a highly unusual incident. I know I speak for all colleagues when I say that we take the safeguarding of all the items in our care extremely seriously.

“The museum apologises for what has happened, but we have now brought an end to this – and we are determined to put things right. We have already tightened our security arrangements and we are working alongside outside experts to complete a definitive account of what is missing, damaged and stolen. This will allow us to throw our efforts into the recovery of objects.”

An independent review will be led by former British Museum trustee Nigel Boardman, and Lucy D’Orsi, chief constable of the British Transport Police. They will look into the matter and provide recommendations regarding future security arrangements at the museum. They will also develop a plan to recover the missing items.

The British Museum said that, in the interest of working alongside the Metropolitan Police, it will not be commenting any further on this case at this stage.