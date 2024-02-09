Sensational Museum project seeks pilot museums to develop new access tools

The Sensational Museum project is seeking a range of museums across the UK to help pilot and develop multisensory processes and tools that better serve both disabled and non-disabled visitors.

Launched last year, the £1m research project is exploring how access and inclusion can be transformed by putting disability at the centre of museum practice. The goal of the scheme is to challenge the hierarchical split between museum provision for disabled and non-disabled people, and create a museum that "works for everyone".

The project has been collaborating with partner museums and museum organisations to design processes and tools that will support museums to embed inclusive multisensory thinking into their practice.

It has now opened a call for museums to join the project as Funded Pilot Museums (FPMs). If selected, FPMs will be asked to both pilot and develop the processes and tools that the project has been creating.

Applications are now open for museums that are interested in partnering with the project. Details on how to apply can be found on the Sensational Museum website.

The deadline for applications is 8 March.

The project is funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council and supported by a range of industry partners, including the Museums Association, Barker Langham, the Collections Trust, Group for Education in Museums, the Museum Platform, the Scottish Museums Federation, Wellcome Collection and AVM Curiosities.