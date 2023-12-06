Architect appointed for Vestry House Museum revamp

A project supported by levelling-up money to redevelop a museum in east London has moved forward with the appointment of an architect.

The £4.5m redevelopment of Vestry House Museum will be carried out by Studio Weave, with work beginning in early 2024 and a planned reopening at the start of 2026.

Waltham Forest Council appointed Studio Weave following an open tender process. The firm recently completed the Lea Bridge Library and Friendship Gardens project for Waltham Forest.

The £4.5m from the borough’s Levelling Up Fund includes £800,000 match funding from the council.

The project is part of a wider scheme supported by levelling-up cash to improve the borough’s cultural offer that includes enhancements to public spaces such as new lighting, signage, additional planting and opportunities for public art.

Eddie Blake, the director of Studio Weave, said: “Waltham Forest investing in the arts at a time when elsewhere funding is limited and culture is struggling – this is both essential and a great thing to be involved in.

"Vestry House Museum is a great opportunity to lead a talented local team in delivering an important architectural project that will improve access to the borough’s culture and historic archives, while expanding the use of the building to attract a wider audience. Studio Weave is proud to be working on such a significant building.”

Vestry House Museum tells the story of Waltham Forest through its collection of more than 100,000 historical objects and displays.

Situated in Walthamstow Village, the building was constructed in 1730 to house the parish workhouse and was later used as a police station, an armoury, a builders’ merchants and a private home. The building opened to the public as a local history museum in 1931.

The redevelopment of the venue will include improved access, new creative workspaces and a cafe.