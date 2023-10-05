ACE reveals streamlined museum development programme

Arts Council England (ACE) has unveiled its new Museum Development Programme, with five regional hubs across the country and a £3.3m annual budget.

Following an application process, 10 services will join the programme as partners. The five new English regional development hubs are:

Museum Development London will be delivered by the Museum of London. It will receive £470,000 between 2024 and 2026.

Museum Development Midlands will be delivered by Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust in partnership with Leicestershire County Council. It will receive £1.12m between 2024 and 2026.

Museum Development North will be delivered by York Museums Trust in partnership with Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums (Twam), Manchester Partnership and Cumbria Museums Consortium. It will receive £1.4m between 2024 and 2026

Museum Development South East will be delivered by Norfolk Museums Service in partnership with Brighton & Hove Museums. It will receive £1.7m between 2024 and 2026.

Museum Development South West will be delivered by Bristol City Council. It will receive £1.2m between 2024 and 2026.

The changes have come partly in response to evaluation of the Museum Development Programme from 2015 to 2022, during which time ACE invested £22m in museums across the country.

In a blog expanding on the changes, the arts council’s director of museums and cultural property, Emmie Kell, said: “The refreshed 2024-26 programme will emphasise the current strengths of the programme, while increasing connections between museums across the country so we all benefit and learn from each other.

“We know from our relationships and data insights, that many museums face similar issues, so there is real value in working nationally. But local knowledge, understanding of context and relationships by museum development colleagues, are vital too.

“We believe that the reframed programme – which has more of an emphasis on sharing skills and working in closer partnership with us, with each other, with Investment Principle Support Organisations, and other agencies – will help museums to face the future with confidence.”

The previous nine development hubs comprised:

Museum Development East Midlands, managed by Leicestershire County Council.

Museum Development East of England, managed by Share Museums East.

Museum Development London, managed by the Museum of London (no change).

Museum Development North East, managed by Twam.

Museum Development North West, managed by the Manchester Partnership and the Cumbria Museums Consortium.

Museum Development South East, managed by consortium of museums including Royal Pavilion & Museums Trust as lead partner.

Museum Development South West, managed by Bristol City Museums.

Museum Development West Midlands, managed by Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

Museum Development Yorkshire, managed by York Museum Trust.

Michael Turnpenny, from Museum Development North, said: “This is very welcome news for so many museums operating across the North of England.

“We are delighted that ACE has recognised the strengths of all the partners involved in Museum Development North. We are excited to develop our new partnership which brings together a breadth of expertise and a shared passion for the people and volunteers in museums who work tirelessly to promote, deliver and sustain culture across the north.”

Stephen Boyce, the chair of the South West Museum Development Board, said: “Part of a revised national network, we particularly look forward to working with museums and stakeholders in the Hampshire Solent region as we align our area with that of ACE South West. The new arrangements provide improved consistency and strategic impact for our work offering advice, expertise and funding to assist the work of museums large and small throughout the area.”

Steve Miller, director of culture and heritage for Norfolk County Council, said: “This welcome announcement is good news for the museum sector across the East of England and South East.

"By joining forces with our colleagues at Brighton & Hove Museums, we can offer museums of all shapes and sizes an even greater depth of experience when it comes to supporting their work, our combined expertise providing both continuity and innovation. We are very grateful to ACE for this funding and look forward to working as one team to deliver the new programme.”

