York Castle Museum partially closed after RAAC discovery

York Castle Museum has been forced to close several galleries following the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in its roofing.

The trust said the north side of the building would remain partially closed until the necessary specialist inspections have been completed.

The closure affects a number of spaces in the museum, including the Victorian Kirkgate, the Period Rooms, the Toy Gallery and the Shaping the Body exhibition.

The rest of the museum, including the Prison Cells, the Sixties Gallery and the First World War Gallery, will remain open.

In a statement to local media, a spokesperson for the York Museums Trust said: “Once we established that RAAC was present we sought advice from City of York Council. Following government guidelines we made the decision to close that part of the museum.”

The museum plans to increase its offer and activities in other parts of the museum at a reduced entry rate.

The cost implications of addressing the issue will not be known until further inspections are carried out, the spokesperson said.

The museum building was converted from part of the city’s former prison in 1938 and its roof has undergone extensive repairs over the years.

York Museums Trust has confirmed that RAAC has not been found at any of the other buildings it manages, which include York Art Gallery and Yorkshire Museum.

RAAC is a lightweight form of concrete commonly used in construction between the 1950s and mid-1990s. It is often found in public sector buildings, predominantly in the form of precast roofing panels.

The concrete has a life-span of about 30 years and is particularly vulnerable to water damage.