Wales opens capital funding round

The Welsh Government is inviting applications from museums, archives and libraries for the latest round of its Transformation Capital Grant programme.

The funding can be used to support building or engineering work as well as digital infrastructure.

Grants of up to £300,000 are on offer to support strategic projects such as major refurbishments or developing regional services.

Smaller projects – such as those focused on improving the appearance of buildings, collections care, or visitor experience – are eligible for smaller awards of up to £150,000.

Organisations can submit up to two applications. Applicants must provide at least 10% of the amount requested as match funding (which may include in-kind match funding).

Initial expressions of interest must be made by 22 September, with selected applicants then asked to develop a full application by January 2024.

The Welsh Government said the aims of the programme include helping organisations to enhance their services and improve collections care and access. It added that modernisation of facilities is vital for maintaining and improving services.

The government’s objectives for investment include widening access to heritage and ensuring that the history and culture of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities are properly represented.

In the previous round of the scheme, a total of £1.7m was awarded to organisations including Cyfarthfa Castle Museum and Art Gallery in Merthyr Tydfil and Narberth Museum in Pembrokeshire.