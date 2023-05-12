Cultural transformation funding for Welsh museums

Several museums and archives in Wales have received grants from a pot of £1.7m in the latest round the Cultural Transformation Capital Programme.

The Welsh Government scheme aims to enable public libraries, local museums and archive services to transform service delivery, modernise facilities, create more sustainable models of delivery, enable joint service working and improve their offer to people and communities.

Among the organisations to benefit in the current round is Cyfarthfa Castle Museum and Art Gallery in Merthyr Tydfil, which has been awarded £146,480 to develop an off-site storage space, which will allow for the relocation of the museum’s art store and provide better public access to the collection.

Meanwhile Narberth Museum in Pembrokeshire received £120,534 to improve efficiency, and Abergavenny Castle received £110,000 to improve energy efficiency. The fund has also allocated £135,000 towards new interactive history digital displays at the Rhondda Heritage Park in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Since 2017, when the programme was extended to include museums and archives, more than £9m has been provided to organisations across Wales.

Deputy minister for arts, sport and tourism, Dawn Bowden, said: “I’m delighted to announce the successful projects which will receive this funding under the Welsh Government’s Cultural Transformation Capital Programme, which allows us to invest significantly in our local cultural sectors.

“This round of funding is supporting a wide variety of initiatives, from transforming spaces to be better used by their communities, enabling greater access and participation, whilst also supporting the health and wellbeing of users, to preserving collections for future generations.

“The support provided by our local museums, archives and libraries is essential to helping communities in Wales thrive, now more than ever. The Welsh Government is committed to continuing this much needed support for organisations at the heart of Welsh culture, continuing to ensure that everyone in Wales has access to arts and cultural activities.”