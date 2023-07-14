Museum of Cardiff given five-year stay of execution

The Museum of Cardiff is to remain in its current building for the next five years following a lease agreement between Cardiff Council and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama (RWCMD).

The museum had been at risk of closing as a physical space and being turned into a mobile attraction when the RWCMD moved into the Old Library building last year. The plans were dropped following an advocacy campaign by museum sector bodies and local stakeholders.

Cardiff Council has now confirmed that, following public consultation on its draft budget, it will maintain the museum’s presence in the building while it works with the Cardiff Museum Development Trust and other stakeholders to determine the institution’s long-term future.

It is hoped that the agreement will give sufficient time and stability for the museum, stakeholders and the council to fully examine options and undertake feasibility assessments for any future move.

The Museums Association, which worked with the Federation of Museums and Art Galleries of Wales on the advocacy campaign, welcomed the development, but warned that significant concerns remain about the museum’s long-term future.

MA policy officer Joshua Robertson said: “We welcome the temporary stay-of-execution and the short-term stability that this provides for the Museum of Cardiff. The Museum of Cardiff is a thriving cultural asset, which has a strong track record of community participation and engagement and is vital to the cultural life of the city.

“However, we have significant concerns surrounding the future of the museum as a permanent venue is yet to be found. We will continue to work with our external partners across Wales and beyond to advocate for a permanent venue for the museum, and a long-term funding strategy to ensure future success for the Museum of Cardiff.”