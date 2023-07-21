Camilla Hampshire to leave RAMM as council cuts costs

Camilla Hampshire Photograph: RAMM

Camilla Hampshire is to step down as museum manager of the Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery (RAMM) in Exeter after 22 years at the organisation.

Hampshire will leave in December this year and her role will be replaced by a distributed management structure, with three senior managers from the museum overseen by director-level support from Exeter City Council.

The announcement comes as the council prepares to make £6.6m in cuts over the next three years to address “significant financial challenges”.

The council is restructuring its services, including the museum, as a result.

In a statement, council director Jon-Paul Hedge said: “The high fixed costs of running an historic museum building and providing an essential level of staffing means that there is limited scope to achieve this saving without impacting on service delivery and the things that visitors to RAMM love.

“Camilla’s vision and drive have been instrumental in transforming RAMM into the highly respected, sector-leading organisation it is today and I would like to thank her for her tremendous contribution.

“A distributed management team, consisting of the three senior managers at the museum, with Exeter City Council director-level support, is being consulted on, to ensure that the museum continues to deliver on its ambitious business plan.”

Hedge said the museum is committed to the delivery of its 2023-25 Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation programme.

Hampshire said: “Working in this setting has been a huge professional and personal privilege. The museum’s important relationship with the people of Exeter and Devon, their sense of ownership of the museum and their connection, makes it a very special place to work. Across the 22 years there has never been chance to be bored; there has always been the next project on this exciting journey and I am incredibly proud of all that we have achieved together.”

Exeter City Council has been contacted for further details of the museum restructure.