Handel and Hendrix museum on song again

A museum in London dedicated to US rock legend Jimi Hendrix and German-British composer George Frideric Handel has reopened following a restoration.

Handel lived at 25 Brook Street from 1723 until his death in 1759, while Hendrix moved into an adjoining flat at number 23 in 1968.

The £3m revamp has opened all of Handel’s house to the public for the first time by restoring the basement and ground floor, which was a luxury goods shop until recently. The upper floors, which were first opened in 2001, have been refurbished as well.

As well as new displays and exhibitions about Handel and Hendrix, visitors will also enjoy live music and talks.

“The Hallelujah Project is the culmination of more than 60 years’ effort to acquire and fully restore Handel’s home, and we are delighted to be offering greater insight into Jimi Hendrix’s music and life in London,” said Simon Daniels, the director of Handel Hendrix House.

“Handel is London’s great composer, and we are delighted to have achieved our goal of restoring his house and excited to be sharing his life and music with more visitors, schools and the local community.”

Supporters of the Hallelujah Project include the estate of the late Mark Ransom, Bang & Olufsen, the Band Trust, the Drapers' Company, Foyle Foundation, the Steel Charitable Trust, the Michael Uren Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation and the Wolfson Foundation.

Handel Hendrix House closed for redevelopment in September 2021. Adult admission is £14, while it is £10 for students and free for under 16s.