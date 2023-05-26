Derby’s Museum of Making scoops architecture awards

The Museum of Making in Derby has scooped three architecture awards following its £18m redevelopment.

The venue is one of a number of museum projects that have been recognised in the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) regional awards, which have been announced this month.

The Museum of Making, housed in a former silk mill, was unveiled in May 2021. The architect for the project was Bauman Lyons Architects, while The Creative Core carried out the exhibition design.

The Riba jury said: “Once the client, Derby Museums Trust, had engaged the architect, Bauman Lyons, they and other stakeholders – staff, volunteers, and members of the wider community – began a journey of discovery and invention befitting of the city’s own creative manufacturing heritage. The outcome of these workshops, consultations, and discussions is a co-production, and no ordinary museum.

“Everything is on display and accessible, with no dusty off-limits archive. All shelving and furniture has been made on site by the local community and records are kept so damaged pieces can be replaced.”

The Derby museum won the Riba East Midlands Award 2023; the Riba East Midlands Architect of the Year Award 2023; and the Riba East Midlands Client of Year Award 2023.

Other winners of regional Riba awards include Manchester Jewish Museum, which was reopened in 2021 following a two-year redevelopment. The architect for the project in north-west England was Citizens Design Bureau, while All Things oversaw the exhibition design.

Three museum projects won Riba awards in London: the Courtauld Institute of Art, by architect Witherford Watson Mann Architects and gallery by Design Nissen Richards Studio; Museum of the Home, by Wright & Wright Architects and exhibition design by ZMMA; and the Royal College of Surgeons of England (including the Hunterian Museum) by Hawkins\Brown with exhibition design by Casson Mann.

There were two museum winners in south-west England: the Roman Baths Clore Learning Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, with exhibition design by Gordon Macmillan; and The Roman Villa Experience by Stonewood Design, with exhibition design by Kossmann de Jong.

The Riba National Awards, which are given to buildings across the UK in recognition of their significant contributions to architecture, will be announced in June. The Riba Stirling Prize, for the best UK building, will be revealed in October.