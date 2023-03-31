National Museums Liverpool unveils Eurovision programme

From giant-scale musical stairs to a Eurovision walk of fame, National Museums Liverpool (NML) has unveiled its packed programme of events to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, which will be hosted by the city between 9-13 May on behalf of the 2022 winner Ukraine.

NML is planning a range of live events and performances as part of EuroFest a city-wide cultural festival that will be held in the fortnight leading up to the grand final of the competition on 13 May.

The organisation will install a large-scale game of musical stairs on the steps and terraces of the Museum of Liverpool, which will be brought to life with interactive piano keys to encourage musical play.

Visitors will also be able to see the Eurovision insignia key chain on display at the museum. The key chain was handed over by the mayor of previous host city, Turin, earlier this year, and Liverpool will add its own key to the chain after the contest.

After-hours events will take place at various NML venues throughout Eurovision week. Two Eurovision Xtra events featuring live screenings of the competition’s two semi-final nights will be held at the Musuem of Liverpool on 9 and 11 May, along with performances ranging from voguing and comedy to vocalists and DJs.

A special screening of the grand final will be held at the museum on 13 May.

Outside the museum, immersive projections will illuminate the museum's exterior from 1-14 May, while the Eurovision Walk of Fame experience will enable visitors to relive iconic moments from Eurovision's past using AR technology. The walk of fame is a collaboration between NML, the Ukrainian national Veronika Yasnska, and the leading Ukrainian AR/VR creative agency Advin.

NML’s newly launched Museum Sessions Live programme will take place across its venues, featuring live music and entertainment from a range of performers.

Meanwhile the organisation’s Youth Engagement Forum is inviting young people in the city to write a song inspired by the themes of “unity” and “friendship”. The winning entries will have the opportunity to perform their song at a special Eurovision-inspired event.

For younger visitors, a Euro Kids gig will take place at the Museum of Liverpool from 1100-1600 on 30 April.

The Walker Art Gallery is hosting an art party on 6 May featuring free and paid activities for different ages, including art workshops led by Ukrainian artists, face painting, family discos and dressing up.

NML is also planning a Superlambanana Takeover, with two of its outdoor Superlambananas – smaller replicas of the city's famous yellow sculpture by Japanese artist Taro Chiezo that were produced for the Liverpool’s year as European Capital of Culture in 2008 – redecorated to represent the Polish community and the Ukrainian flag.

“Everywhere you look in Liverpool, there is talent and creativity,” said David Watson, executive director of audiences and media at NML. “Our exciting programme will not only highlight some of the hidden stories behind Eurovision, but also platform local and international creatives along with our visitors – giving everybody their moment in the dazzling Eurovision spotlight.”