Trans Pride UK Collection gets funding boost

The Museum of Transology has been awarded funding from the Art Fund to help establish Trans Pride UK Collection – a national archiving project connecting museums and archives across the UK.

The network will work to collect, celebrate, save and share the culture of trans, non-binary and intersex people. The museum will also build partnerships by connecting local trans archivist volunteers and museum partners.

E-J Scott, the curator of the Museum of Transology, said: “With the help of our Art Fund Reimagine Grant, the Museum of Transology will celebrate its 10th birthday by building a Trans Pride UK Collection. By saving objects and stories from 13 trans pride collectives across the UK, we’ll unite our community voices in a show of solidarity and ensure evidence of trans empowerment is recorded in history for the inspiration of future generations.

“As word spreads and the collection grows, we aim to encourage others to start their own local Trans Pride festivals and Museum of Transology collections.”

The grant was made as part of the Art Fund’s Reimagine programme, which has awarded £1.8m for “bold and experimental projects” to 45 museums and galleries. A total of 135 applications were received, with a total ask of £5.3m.

Art Fund’s Reimagine Grants have awarded a total of £6.25m since the programme was first launched in 2020 to support organisations deliver projects or activities, or explore new ways of working in response to the Covid pandemic.

“We are delighted that Art Fund can provide millions of pounds to support museums directly engaging audiences in exciting and innovative ways,” the Art Fund’s director, Jenny Waldman, said.

She added: “It’s an enormously challenging time for museums with a real risk that the current economic climate will stifle creativity. Museums are facing huge energy bills for their buildings and cost of living wage measures to help retain their expert staff just as they endeavour to recover their pre-pandemic visitor numbers and income.”