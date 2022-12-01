Thirteen museums to borrow major works as part of Weston Loan Programme

The Art Fund and Garfield Weston Foundation have announced the latest round of exhibitions to be supported by the Weston Loan Programme, with 13 organisations benefiting from £295,190.

Exhibitions supported by the fund include the Bethlem Museum of the Mind in Beckenham, which will borrow Richard Dadd’s Portrait of a Young Man from Tate for an exhibition next year on portraits of people with lived experience of mental distress. Dadd painted the piece while at the hospital where the museum is located.

Derby Museum and Art Gallery has received funding from the programme to include works by Hogarth, including the National Gallery’s Marriage-A-la-Mode and the Foundling Museum’s The March of the Guards to Finchley. The paintings will be displayed in an exhibition about how the artist defined British nationhood and identity.

This is the fifth year the Western Loan Programme has made awards, with the foundation pledging £810,000 of investment in 2019 to extend the programme for a further three years. Nearly £1.3m has been awarded to 78 organisations since the scheme began in 2017.

The Weston Loan Programme has been shown to boost visitor numbers to smaller institutions by an average of 40% pre-pandemic. The scheme supports practical costs associated with the display of nationally important works in places across the UK, often where they have a particular relevance for local audiences.

“We’re so pleased that Weston Loan Programme has been able to support these exciting exhibitions that have real relevance to their local audiences,” said Art Fund’s director, Jenny Waldman.

“We know that these organisations sit at the heart of the places they serve and we are grateful to our partner, Garfield Weston Foundation, for their generosity in supporting this programme that has benefitted 78 organisations and their communities over the past seven years.”

“It is wonderful to see these precious objects and fantastic works of art go to regional galleries and museums across the UK where they can be seen in a new light by new audiences,” said Sophia Weston, a trustee of the Garfield Weston Foundation.

“So many of these exhibitions explore heritage and culture connected to their local area. Enabling smaller organisations to tell these important stories in an ambitious way is central to the aims of the programme.”