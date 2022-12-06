Museums lack confidence to take climate action, finds report

The Network of European Museum Organisations (Nemo) has published a new report on how museums and policy makers can contribute to the sustainable transition of Europe.

The Museums in the Climate Crisis report makes seven recommendations for the sector, based on the findings of a survey carried out earlier this year with 578 museums in 38 European countries.

The report’s seven recommendations: 1. Policy coherence

Increase communication between governing and funding bodies and museums, encourage cooperation and develop cohesive, comprehensive frameworks for museum work. 2. Relevance

Acknowledge and support the potential of museums as allies to help the public better understand climate change and become active. 3. Infrastructure

Facilitate funds for investments in the infrastructure of museums, so that buildings can be maintained in a more energy-efficient, ecological and sustainable manner. Financial support should be streamlined and coupled with financial relief in consideration of the current energy crisis impacting museums across Europe. 4. Frameworks and guidance

Ensure that guidelines, standards and reporting requirements reflect all aspects of museum work and are aligned to support sustainable goals. 5. Risk awareness

Invest in future citizens’ sustained access to European shared heritage by funding and encouraging risk assessment, adaptation and mitigation for museums. 6. Alliances

Fund global, cross-sector, climate-focused networks and umbrella organisations that address and enable mutual sharing of skills, knowledge, and expertise – supporting and empowering the sector to address climate change. 7. Skills and training

Allocate financial support to upskill and train staff to contribute to the museums’ sustainable transition and to support society’s just transition.

The survey found that despite eight in 10 museums in Europe acknowledging climate change and sustainabilty as important strategic topics, only one in four were contributing to local or national sustainable policies.

Many museums taking part still lack the ability and authority to make impactful decisions about their premises regarding infrastructure, energy supply or alternative work methods.

Lack of funding was identified as the main challenge, with only two in 10 museums using a green energy supplier, for example. Respondents also reported a lack of confidence in measuring their sustainable efforts.

And the report found that only one in 10 museums surveyed were part of a cultural network that focuses on climate change. Those that were involved in networks reported being more confident in their climate-related activities.

In his introduction to the report, Henry McGhie, from Curating Tomorrow, said: “As well-established cultural infrastructure, museums support – or at least they could support – a wide range of activities that can contribute to climate action. They reach huge numbers of people; they can support education, lifelong learning and participation; and collections can be a powerful tool for studying and communicating climate impacts.

“Climate action – in museums or anywhere else – must mean action, that is, reducing emissions, supporting others to reduce theirs, adapting to climate change and helping others do the same, and building climate justice locally and globally.”