Environmental conditions for loans relaxed to help with energy costs

Arts Council England has announced that it is relaxing the environmental conditions for objects loaned under the the Government Indemnity Scheme to help museums in England with rising energy costs.

The arts council and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have agreed to suspend the minimum temperature requirement within the scheme until 31 March 2023.

The standard requirement for temperature is: 16°C to 24°C with a maximum fluctuation of 4°C within 24 hours. The minimum requirement of 16°C will be suspended to 31 March 2023.

In a statement, the arts council said: “This arrangement is introduced with immediate effect and is not expected to produce negative impact on collections and loan items under indemnity. This temporary arrangement requires a planned approach of gradually reducing the temperature at the beginning and restoring at end of the four-month period, to create a slow and gradual change to the period with no minimum temperature control; and in agreement with owners/lenders.”

The temporary arrangement is supported by the Government Indemnity Scheme's environmental adviser, who will assess submitted temperature data accordingly.

The Government Indemnity Scheme continues to require environmental conditions to be maintained 24 hours a days, seven days a week throughout the loan period from the time the indemnified object arrives until it departs from the loan venue. Museums should carry on monitoring relative humidity, temperature, light and UV levels through the loan period in the space within which the indemnified object is contained.

For further advice on the Government Indemnity Scheme, email government.indemnityscheme@artscouncil.org.uk.