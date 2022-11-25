National Coal Mining Museum agrees 10.5% pay rise for striking workers

Workers at the National Coal Mining Museum (NCMM) in Wakefield, Yorkshire, have called off planned industrial action after the charity agreed to a pay rise of up to 10.5%.

The increase will apply to around 100 staff, many of whom are ex-miners who work as guides.

The museum was forced to close during October half term when union members staged a five-day strike after receiving a pay offer that was less than half of the £2,000 increase they had requested in light of the cost-of-living crisis. They were joined on the picket line by Arthur Scargill, the former president of the National Union of Mineworkers who led the 1984-85 miners’ strike.

The union Unison said the NCMM had given misleading information on its ability to increase wages after the charity stated that it had to abide by a government-imposed pay cap of 4.5%.

A letter from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, reported in the media, confirmed that the NCMM is not formally subject to cabinet office pay guidance.

The charity this week offered full-time workers revised pay settlement of £1,650 plus a one-off cost of living payment of £350. Part-time staff will receive a pro-rata increase.

Unison Wakefield district branch secretary Sam Greenwood said: “Museum staff took a stand and have achieved a wage rise that goes some way towards helping them through the cost-of-living crisis.

“Thankfully now the museum and its employees can continue with their amazing work sharing the story of the region's substantial coal mining heritage for future generations to better understand and enjoy.”

A statement from the NCMM executive team said: “The museum can confirm a flat rate increase of £1,650 consolidated per full-time equivalent employee or at least a 3% increase on salary, whichever is the greater. Plus, a non-consolidated one-off cost of living payment of £350 to all staff has been agreed.”