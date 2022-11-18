Cop27 declaration seeks to address ‘culture-sized hole’ in climate policy

Members of the global Climate Heritage Network have agreed a declaration urging governments to recognise the “fundamental role” culture can play in realising a low-carbon, climate-resilient future.

The network brought cultural heritage stakeholders together with ministers from Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates for a fringe event at Cop27 to discuss culture-based strategies for climate planning, policy and action.

The dialogue session, which was held at the Sharm El-Sheikh Museum, highlighted the impact of the climate crisis on culture, cultural heritage and landscapes, as well as the fundamental role of culture in “helping to imagine and realise a low-carbon, climate resilient future”.

On 17 November, which was Solutions Day at Cop27, the Climate Heritage Network presented an initiative to launch and promote the "Sharm El-Sheikh Declaration on Culture-based Climate Action".

The declaration urges state parties to develop and implement culture-based climate action strategies, and encourages governments to incorporate climate change into cultural policy.

The initiative was organised in response to what the Climate Heritage Network has described as a “culture-sized hole” in the climate policy-making agenda.

Describing current climate planning as “dangerously off course”, the network says that giving attention to the cultural dimensions of the crisis and the socio-cultural conditions necessary to bring about transformative climate action “is the corrective the world urgently needs”.

The network formed a working group at last year's Cop26 in Glasgow to ensure arts and heritage voices were amplified in climate discussions at this year's conference in Egypt, which runs 7-18 November.

The Climate Heritage Network is inviting the hosts of Cop28 in Dubai to convene "a high-level ministerial roundtable on culture and heritage-based climate solutions to explore new frameworks for collaboration on culture-based strategies that will both accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy and facilitate adaptation to the impacts of climate change".