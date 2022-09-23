How can museums support communities through the cost of living crisis?

As winter approaches, many museums and galleries are considering what they can do to help those who are bearing the brunt of the cost of living crisis.

Some institutions are joining networks of warm havens, which are being established in parts of the UK to offer free and welcoming public spaces to those who cannot afford to heat their homes.

Cultural institutions are increasingly working with local health and social care providers to deliver initiatives to support health and wellbeing. There are a growing number of opportunities for museums to get involved, including schemes like Buildings at the Heart of the Community, which was was launched last year by Community Health Partnerships to give charities and community groups free use of buildings in the NHS estate for outreach activities that support health and wellbeing.

Eleanor Root, the collections and learning curator at Colchester & Ipswich Museums, recently launched an open Google document where museums can share advice on how to support people, and is encouraging others to contribute their ideas.

Root said: “I believe that small acts of care, like offering a warm drink or free activities, demonstrate museums’ shared commitment to supporting our communities. When times are tough or frightening, it becomes more important than ever to look outwards and ask ‘how can we help?’ – this list is full of big and small ideas to get started. Please chip in!”