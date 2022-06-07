Museum professionals recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

A former Museums Association (MA) rep and a one-time board member are among those to have been recognised in HM The Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Miranda Lowe, the principal curator of crustacea at the Natural History Museum, has been awarded a CBE. Lowe, who was an MA rep until last year, has campaigned for diversity and inclusion in the museum workforce, collections and audiences, as well as carrying out ground-breaking scientific research through her work with marine specimens.

Former MA board member Iain Watson received an OBE for services to culture and to the community in north-east England. He was the director of Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums until last year.

Other honours went to three of those involved in Coventry’s year as UK City of Culture 2021. Martin Sutherland, chief executive of Coventry City of Culture Trust, was awarded an OBE, while the trust’s creative director, Chenine Bhathena, and director of audience strategy, Laura McMillan, received MBEs.

The director of the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions, Bernard Donoghue, was awarded an OBE, as was Darren Henley, the CEO of Arts Council England, and the National Trust’s director of placemaking and heritage, Ingrid Samuel. Victoria & Albert Museum chair Nicholas Coleridge received a CBE.

MBEs were awarded to Foundling Museum director Caro Howell; Phil Phillips, new media development manager at National Museums Liverpool; Roger Pickett, founder of Essex Fire Museum; Michael Loomes of the Story of Scouting Museum; Lindsay Collier, founder and trustee of the Walthamstow Pumphouse Museum; and Rachel Semlyen, who founded the Yorkshire Air Museum and Allied Air Forces Memorial at Elvington.