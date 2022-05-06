Tate Liverpool to undergo revamp

Tate Liverpool has appointed 6a Architects to redesign the gallery, which is housed in a Victorian warehouse that was redesigned by James Stirling and Michael Wilford in the 1980s.

The practice, which won the contract following an open competition, was chosen from a shortlist that also included Asif Khan Architects, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and Witherford Watson Mann Architects.

Tate Liverpool, which opened in 1988, wants the design to help the gallery better connect with the city and its communities. It also wants spaces that can meet the scale and ambition of today’s artists.

Helen Legg, director of Tate Liverpool, said: “I’m excited to embark on a journey with 6a to reimagine what Tate Liverpool can be and how it can best serve the needs of art, artists and our visitors into the future. 6a have an outstanding track record of reworking historic buildings, often in partnership with cultural organisations and I’m confident in their ability to deliver something very special with us in the coming years.”

Money for the redevelopment has come from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

6a Architects was founded by Tom Emerson and Stephanie Macdonald in 2001. The practice’s previous projects include the MK Gallery in Milton Keynes and the South London Gallery.

National Museums Liverpool (NML) recently announced plans for a waterfront redevelopment that will include a new entrance to the city’s International Slavery Museum (ISM), which is close to Tate Liverpool.