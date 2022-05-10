Shortlist revealed for Art Fund Museum of the Year

This year’s Art Fund Museum of the Year shortlist features four English venues and one in Wales.

The five-strong shortlist is:

Derby Museums, Museum of Making

Horniman Museum and Gardens, London

People’s History Museum, Manchester

The Story Museum, Oxford

Tŷ Pawb (Everyone's House), Wrexham

The winning museum will be announced at the Design Museum in London on 14 July and will receive £100,000. The other four shortlisted museums will each receive £15,000.

“An abundance of applications to be Art Fund Museum of the Year 2022 shows the creativity and resilience of museums right around the country, despite the immense challenges of the last two years,” said Art Fund director Jenny Waldman, who chairs the prize’s judging panel.

“The five superb finalists are all museums on a mission who are tackling the vital issues of today – from combating the climate emergency to improving literacy or exploring migration – and reaching diverse communities as they do so. Each is working hard to encourage the next generation to get involved, both to inspire them and to equip them with essential skills.”

The members of this year’s judging panel are: Diane Lees, director-general, Imperial War Museums; artist and educator Harold Offeh; cultural historian and broadcaster Janina Ramirez; and Huw Stephens, a BBC Radio 6 DJ and broadcaster. The judges will visit each of the five finalists.

Last year’s winner was Firstsite art gallery in Colchester.