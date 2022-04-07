Glasgow publishes slavery audit

Museums and heritage feature heavily in a report into Glasgow’s links with the transatlantic slave trade.

Glasgow, Slavery and Atlantic Commerce: An Audit of Historic Connections and Modern Legacies was commissioned by Glasgow City Council. The 119-page report was written by Stephen Mullen, a research associate in history at the University of Glasgow. Advisers included Zandra Yeaman, the curator of discomfort at the Hunterian, part of the University of Glasgow.

The study focuses on residents who were involved with Atlantic slavery between 1603 and 1838. The report does not make any recommendations as the city council, which will be holding public discussions and consultations to determine what steps need to be taken next.

The report includes a summary of efforts in the heritage sector, including in museums and galleries, to address historic slavery connections. This points to work at the Museum of London Docklands, Hackney Museum and Archives in London, the International Slavery Museum in Liverpool and Bristol Museums.

“The audit was produced to inform the city of Glasgow's consultation how to address its historic connections with slavery,” said Mullen. “I was, and remain, entirely independent of the political process but historians have an important role compiling empirical evidence for public discussion.

“Whilst there is now a manufactured controversy around the few statues included in the audit, the overall findings confirm what is generally accepted amongst historians of imperial Scotland: the direct and multiplier effects of Caribbean slavery and its commerce ran deep into Scottish society, and had a transformative effect on national development overall.”