Cultural loans and partnerships with Russia halted over war in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has led to the widespread cancellation of loans, partnerships and projects with Russian and Belarussian cultural institutions and staff.

Arts Council England is advising cultural institutions in England to sever ties with the Russian and Belarussian states. In a statement today, it said: “We do not believe that this invasion is in the name of the Russian people and, as such, we welcome any actions you choose to take which are focussed on Russian and Belarusian state-sponsored and/or state-funded organisations and activities in the UK.”

The arts council urged museums to consider “immediately cancelling any forthcoming loans of artworks or artefacts from state-sponsored and/or state-funded collections in Russia or Belarus, and, where necessary, cancelling or revising exhibitions to exclude such input”.

The arts council advised institutions to seek their own legal advice before taking action, and also made clear that Russian or Belarussian artists should not be required to condemn president Vladimir Putin as a condition of contract as such statements may endanger the lives of them and their families.

Several museums have already taken steps to cancel upcoming work. Raphael’s The Holy Family (c. 1506-07), due to be one of the highlights of the National Gallery’s upcoming Raphael exhibition, will no longer go on show after the London institution withdrew its loan request.

A spokesperson for the National Gallery said: “As a result of the situation that has arisen due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Raphael’s The Holy Family, in the collection of the State Hermitage Museum, St Petersburg, is no longer included in The Credit Suisse Exhibition: Raphael.”

Russia's state museums have also reportedly been instructed by the country’s ministry of culture to halt all loans and recall international loans.

These developments will be challenging for cultural institutions in the UK that currently have loans or partnerships with Russia and Belarus. The logistics of moving objects are likely to be complex due to the suspension of most transport links between Russia and the West.

The Victoria and Albert Museum’s exhibition Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution features several works from Russian museums. In a statement made prior to the arts council announcement, a spokesperson for the museum said: “Faberge in London: Romance to Revolution runs until the 8 May 2022. There are 233 objects in the exhibition, including 13 loans from Russian institutions. We will work closely with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the lenders to ensure the safe return of the objects at the end of the exhibition.

“To date we have not had any requests from the Russian Ministry of Culture to return the loans.”

Many other European institutions are also cutting ties with the Russian state. The European Museum Forum, which oversees the European Museum of the Year Award and conference, has halted its collaboration with Russian museums and museum professionals.

Representatives from the country were on the judging panel for the 2022 awards, which will be announced at a ceremony in Estonia in May.

In a statement, the organisation said: “The European Museum Forum (EMF)/European Museum of the Year Award (Emya) is, as are other cultural organisations across the world, deeply concerned and distressed by the attack of the Russian Federation’s army on civilians and civic institutions in Ukraine.

“Since the 1970s the EMF/Emya has worked to connect cultures and to bridge social and political borders based on the values of citizenship, democracy and human rights. During this time Emya has welcomed museum candidates and selected prize winners from all areas of Europe.

“However, bearing in mind the recent events, it is with much regret that we now see it as necessary to temporarily suspend our, up to now fruitful and constructive, collaboration with Russian museums and museum professionals and their involvement in the awards, until the hostilities waged on Ukraine are deescalated and an acceptable solution negotiated.

“EMF/Emya is also working to find ways to lend positive support to museums and colleagues in Ukraine.”

The Venice Biennale has disinvited official delegations, institutions and individuals tied to the Russian Government from the festival, which is due to begin in April. However, it said Russian practitioners who are opposed to the current regime would be welcome at the event.

The organisers said: “La Biennale is following the events of the war as it unfolds in Ukraine with apprehension, in the hope that international diplomacy will quickly negotiate a mutually agreed solution that will put an end to the death and suffering of an entire people and restore full freedom of action and movement to the world of culture.”