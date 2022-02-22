Vagina Museum finds new premises

The Vagina Museum, which opened in its first fixed premises in Camden in 2019, is relocating to Bethnal Green and will reopen to the public on 19 March.

The museum’s new home at 18 Victoria Park Square is a minute’s walk away from the Young V&A, which is currently closed for redevelopment.

The Vagina Museum’s new premises is run by the creative enterprise Enter, and also houses a café, rehearsal rooms, a performance space and co-working space.

The museum will open with an expanded version of its exhibition, Periods: A Brief History, which will run for six months and is sponsored by the Body Shop.

The new premises affords the museum about three times the space of its previous location, and means a new permanent exhibition about gynaecological anatomy will be created, as well as a community gallery that will host exhibitions from activists, artists and communities. The first installation is due to open in late spring or early summer.

Florence Schechter, the museum's founder and director, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to reopen our doors to the public. During our temporary closure, we’ve had so many people express how much they missed us.

“Since the beginning of this project, it’s been crucial to us for the Vagina Museum to exist as a physical space. These last few months have been tough as we’ve searched for a new home. We’re excited to become a part off the vibrant community in Bethnal Green.”