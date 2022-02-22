Sheffield Museums creates pop-up museums at children’s hospital

A partnership between Sheffield Museums and a local children’s hospital arts programme has resulted in series of pop-up mini museums for young patients to visit while on the wards.

The museum service worked with patients to create stories about its vintage toy collection. Although the museum couldn’t bring the toys onto the ward due to infection control, the children worked from photographs with a facilitator to see which toys they liked best and what sparked their imagination.

From this they created stories and mini worlds, which the creative agency Peter and Paul then turned into a series of fantasy landscapes for the final selection of toys to be set on display.

"The ages of the children ranged from three to 13, and this approach meant it was an inclusive activity that all ages could take part in," says Clara Morgan, the curator of social history at Sheffield Museums.

"Although we included traditional museum labels giving the name, maker and date of the toy, the children's interpretation was given prominence. The 1970s dinosaurs proved popular, with Laurie, a teenager, describing the jungle and Freddy, aged four, saying 'Dinosaurs, Poppy the dog and me are playing hide and seek with the animals'.

"The result is a fun and vibrant display for patients, visitors and staff, and we hope the first in a series of collaborative projects to bring the museum collections to these spaces in the hospital."

The displays face onto both the ward and the landing so they can be seen by patients and passing staff and visitors

The project cost £3,600 and was funded through donations by Artfelt, the Children’s Hospital Charity’s arts programme. This includes the cost of the cabinets, which will remain at the hospital for future displays.

The objects on display are all on loan from Sheffield Museums. It is hoped they will remain at the hospital for at least a year.

The children's interpretation of the objects is given prominence

“The displays bring the museums to families when they’re not able to visit and help make connections that inspire museum visits in the future,” Cat Powell, the head of Artfelt said. “It’s brilliant to bring some of the city’s collection into the hospital setting to offer a different experience during their stay.

“I’ve loved seeing the stories the children have come up with and it’s so special to have these pieces loaned from the museum. Access to arts and heritage is proven to improve both physical and mental health so we’re excited to keep working with Sheffield Museums on more exhibitions in future.”

Clara Morgan added: "Mini Museums is our first project with Artfelt to bring the museums collections to the Children’s Hospital. As part of a new wing to the hospital, Artfelt installed two new display cases that can be seen both from the restricted ward side and from the busy stairwell and landings. They can therefore be enjoyed by patients who need to stay on the ward for medical reasons, and visitors and staff passing outside."