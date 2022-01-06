Four UK institutions nominated for European Museum of the Year

Aberdeen Art Gallery is among four UK museums nominated for the European Museum of the Year Award (Emya) 2022.

The other UK nominees are The Box in Plymouth, as well as the National Maritime Museum and the Science Museum’s Medicine: The Wellcome Galleries in London.

The Museum of Literature Ireland in Dublin, Ireland, also made the longlist, which features 60 nominees from across Europe.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson, said: “This is more great news for Aberdeen as a vibrant cultural destination.

“The European Museum of the Year Award recognises quality, innovation and creativity and it’s a tremendous honour to be on the list of 60 inspiring museums and galleries nominated for the award.

“We were thrilled to have been a joint winner of Art Fund Museum of the Year 2020, and to have been crowned Best Building in Scotland by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland – it would be marvellous to make it a hat-trick!

“We congratulate our fellow finalists at The Box in Plymouth on their Emya nomination – Aberdeen has enjoyed a rich cultural exchange with Plymouth in during this past year as the first and final tour venues for the British Art Show 9 exhibition.”

Victoria Pomery, CEO at The Box said: “We are delighted to have been nominated for the European Museum of the Year Award.

“It’s a real tribute to all those involved in the development of The Box and to the generosity of our funders. We are excited to be open again and to be welcoming visitors from near and far.”

The award, which has been running since 1977, has previously seen seven UK winners, most recently the Design Museum in 2018.

The Emya annual conference and awards ceremony will be held by the European Forum at the Estonian National Museum in Tartu from 4-7 May.

The full list of nominees can be viewed here.