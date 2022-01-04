Emergency funding ‘will not cover’ loss of winter income

Museums, galleries and heritage sites are facing a difficult start to the year after the Omicron surge of coronavirus led to significant drops in attendance and income over the festive season.

Museums were hit by a wave of cancellations over Christmas and New Year and some were forced to close completely due to staff shortages after the variant triggered a steep rise in Covid-19 infections. Visitor venues have also had to adapt to a range of new restrictions introduced across the UK to curb the spread of the virus.

Latest restrictions In England, face coverings are obligatory in indoor public spaces and Covid passes must be shown for events of more than 500 people indoors or 4,000 people outdoors. Similar measures are in place in the devolved nations, along with more stringent restrictions. In Northern Ireland, the rule of six has been reintroduced in hospitality settings for people from different households, while two-metre social distancing has also been brought back in some settings. Wales has also brought back two-metre social distancing, and only six people are allowed to meet in public places. Indoor events are capped at 30 people and outdoor events are limited to 50. Meanwhile, in Scotland, public events have been limited to up to 100 people at indoor standing events, up to 200 people at indoor seated events, and up to 500 people at either seated or standing outdoor events. Table service is required in hospitality settings where alcohol is served.

The UK Government and devolved administrations have announced new emergency funding to help cultural and heritage organisations affected by the crisis – but museum bodies are warning that the rescue packages may not be enough if the crisis continues further into the new year.

Sharon Heal, the director of the Museums Association, said: “The Covid restrictions have already had an adverse impact on museums and galleries across the UK. Many museums saw a big drop in attendance over the festive season, with cancellations of bookings and events over Christmas and the New Year. Some museums were forced to close their doors altogether because of lack of staff.

“This means that it will be a very challenging winter for museums on top of an extremely difficult 20 months dealing with the impact of the pandemic. While we are grateful for the additional funding from government it will not cover the ongoing loss of income.

“If the fall in visitor numbers continues into 2022 as the public remain cautious about being in enclosed public spaces, or if further lockdowns are imposed, further emergency funding will be needed.”