Clare Lilley named director of Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s (YSP) current director of programme, Clare Lilley, has been appointed to lead the institution after founding director Peter Murray retires in March.

Lilley was appointed as the park's second ever director after an international search.

Murray, who was awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours, is stepping down after 45 years at the helm of the 500-acre sculpture park in West Bretton, Yorkshire, which he founded in 1977.

Lilley began her career at YSP in 1999 and has worked in a wide range of positions. Outside of the institution, she has curated Frieze Sculpture in London’s Regent’s Park since 2012. She regularly contributes to publications and recently appeared as an expert in the Landmark TV series on Sky Arts.

Lilley sits on the advisory committee of the Government Art Collection, the advisory group of the Yinka Shonibare Foundation and the steering and curatorial groups of Yorkshire Sculpture International. She is a trustee of Art UK in London and the George Rickey Foundation in New York.

Lilley said she was honoured to “lead the organisation through its next chapter”. She said it had been a privilege to work alongside Murray.

“My love for YSP knows no bounds and my aspirations are of the highest order, as is my understanding of the park’s complex nature and needs,” Lilley said. “I’m committed to developing this incredible institution in such a way that it is both more widely recognised as a world-leader and more meaningfully than ever serves art, artists and our increasingly diverse audience.”

YSP’s chair of trustees, Peter Clegg said: “The trustees are thrilled to announce Clare’s appointment as our new director, having emerged as the preferred candidate through a challenging process. She has shown through her curatorial work her ability to build on the extraordinary legacy of our founding director as well as leading us in new directions as we continue to increase and diversify of our audiences.”