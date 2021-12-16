Art Fund announces Museum of the Year plans

UK museums, galleries and heritage sites looking to become the next Art Fund Museum of the Year can submit their applications early in the new year.

Applications will be open from 5 January to 8 February 2022 for the world’s largest museum prize. The winner receives £100,000 and each of the four other finalists receive £15,000.

The Art Fund says it wants submissions from organisations whose achievements tell the story of the creativity and resilience of the sector, with a particular focus on engaging audiences of today and the future in ways that can be sustained.

“Throughout the pandemic museums have been a source of great inspiration, joy, and support for many people,” said Art Fund director Jenny Waldman. “Organisations have shown incredible imagination and creativity in adapting in the face of constant change and challenge – finding new ways of working, new stories to tell and new audiences to engage. Museum of the Year will celebrate the extraordinary achievements of museums, galleries and historic houses over the past year. I urge everyone to continue to visit, engage or support their local museums.”

The 2022 judging panel will chaired by Waldman, and will also include Diane Lees, director of Imperial War Museums; and artist Harold Offeh. The other two judges will be announced soon.

A shortlist of five museums will be announced in early May and the winner will be revealed in July.

The winner of Art Fund Museum of the Year 2021 was Firstsite in Colchester.