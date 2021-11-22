Latest round of Culture Recovery Fund awarded

A total of 925 cultural organisations across England have received grants totalling £107m in the latest round of the Culture Recovery Fund.

This includes more than £100m awarded in continuity support grants to 870 previous recipients of the Arts Council England-administered fund. A further 57 organisations in need of urgent support have received a share of £6.5m through the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England arm of the fund, and 62 cinemas have been awarded £6m through the British Film Institute.

Museums receiving funding include Lakeland Arts in Cumbria, which will use its £348,783 grant to pay for essential operating costs and overheads to bridge the quieter winter period.



London Transport Museum has received £450,000, which will help fund the creation of its new exhibition Legacies: London Transport’s Caribbean Workforce, continue the delivery of its learning programmes and support the ongoing relaunch of the Museum’s Hidden London tours.

Also in London, the Brunel Museum says it will use its £56,000 grant to deliver Christmas holiday activities for families and re-engage teachers after a period away from visiting the museum.

In Portsmouth, the Mary Rose Trust’s £327,652 grant will help meet the costs of ensuring the ship and collection remain on public display. The trust also plans to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the raising of the Mary Rose next year.

This round means the government’s emergency funding for culture during the pandemic is close to £2bn. The Culture Recovery Fund has awarded £1.2bn to about 5,000 organisations.

“Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from,” said the culture secretary Nadine Dorries in an official statement.

Darren Henley, chief executive of the arts council, added: “This continued investment from the government on an unprecedented scale means our theatres, galleries, music venues, museums and arts centres can carry on playing their part in bringing visitors back to our high streets, helping to drive economic growth, boosting community pride and promoting good health.

“It’s a massive vote of confidence in the role our cultural organisations play in helping us all to lead happier lives.”