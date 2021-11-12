Black Cultural Archives recruits new boss

The Black Cultural Archives (BCA), London, has appointed Lisa Anderson as its interim managing director following the departure of Arike Oke to the British Film Institute (BFI).

Anderson, who will join BCA on 6 December, is a curator, consultant and arts facilitator. She is currently the lead in corporate partnerships at the Lord Mayor's Appeal. Anderson has also established the educational platform Black British Art and runs the Lisa Anderson Arts Consultancy.

Oke has become the executive director of knowledge and collections at the BFI. She joins the organisation alongside Jason Wood, who is the new executive director of public programmes and audiences.

Oke, who joined BCA in 2019, has previously worked as an archivist for the collections of the charitable health foundation Wellcome Trust and contemporary dance company Rambert. She has also been involved in audience development at the Hull History Centre and on strategic boards with the National Archives and the Mayor of London.

Arike Oke is starting a new role at the BFI

Oke said: “I’m delighted to be given this rare opportunity to lead the nation’s greatest treasury of moving image heritage, the BFI National Collection, into fulfilling the ambitions of the BFI, the knowledge and collections experts, and the public.

“From my earliest memories of soaking up Nigerian TV and Bollywood films as a child, through preserving dance history on film at Rambert, and celebrating Black film with BCA’s Black Lens film festival, the diversity of screen heritage has shaped me. Now I am honoured with the opportunity to look into a digital future for the BFI National Collection. I can’t wait to get started.”

On behalf of BCA’s board of trustees, Rukayah Sarumi said: “Arike Oke came to BCA to reinvigorate the charity. She had a strategic vision and put in place a plan that has given BCA a strong foundation on which to build. We thank Arike for her significant leadership as we look forward to the fulfilment of BCA’s mission and vision.”

Oke replaced Paul Reid at BCA. Reid is now the interim head of the International Slavery Museum in Liverpool.