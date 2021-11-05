International Slavery Museum recruits interim head

National Museums Liverpool (NML) has appointed Paul Reid, a former director of the Black Cultural Archives (BCA) in London, as the interim head of the International Slavery Museum (ISM).

Reid takes over from Richard Benjamin, who is on a two-year secondment to the University of Liverpool.

Reid was the BCA director for more than 10 years, before stepping down in 2019. He has since set up an arts agency, Disrupt Space, which represents Black visual artists. Reid is a champion of community-led regeneration, equality, justice and how the role that the arts play in these areas.

“I am thrilled to be appointed as interim head of the International Slavery Museum,” Reid said. “It is an institution that I have always held in the very highest regard and ISM’s community and social justice centred mission dovetails with my own commitments to creating moments and platforms that foster engagement, discussion and emphasise a deep connection to audiences.

“Whether related to my rites of passage work with young people and their families or seeking inspiration for a capital project, the museum has always been an important reference point for me. I am looking forward to my new role in helping to drive the museum ascend to even greater heights.”

NML announced in the summer that its plans to redevelop ISM had been boosted by a £9.9m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.