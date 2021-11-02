Award recognises museum volunteers across UK

Volunteers across the UK have been recognised for their work helping museums and heritage sites engage with visitors.

The 13th annual British Museum and the Marsh Charitable Trust Volunteers for Museum Learning 2020 award follows a challenging period when many teams and individuals have continued to provide support during the pandemic.

The aim of the award is to recognise those volunteers who engage directly with museum visitors in any capacity. This could involve leading a school group, staffing an information desk, helping with family activities, running a guided tour or any of the other ways that they provide support to museum visitors.

The judges were staff from the Marsh Trust, staff and volunteers from the British Museum and a representative from Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales.

The overall national winner was the interpretation volunteer team at Cleveland Pools Trust in Bath.

The Volunteers for Museum Learning award forms part of a programme of awards presented by the Marsh Christian Trust in the fields of science, ecology, conservation, heritage, literature and volunteering.