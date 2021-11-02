 Award recognises museum volunteers across UK - Museums Association
News Volunteers

Award recognises museum volunteers across UK

British Museum and the Marsh Charitable Trust announce winners
Simon Stephens
Volunteers from The Preservative Party, Leeds City Museum, Leeds – joint award winners in Yorkshire
Volunteers across the UK have been recognised for their work helping museums and heritage sites engage with visitors.

The 13th annual British Museum and the Marsh Charitable Trust Volunteers for Museum Learning 2020 award follows a challenging period when many teams and individuals have continued to provide support during the pandemic.

The aim of the award is to recognise those volunteers who engage directly with museum visitors in any capacity. This could involve leading a school group, staffing an information desk, helping with family activities, running a guided tour or any of the other ways that they provide support to museum visitors.

The judges were staff from the Marsh Trust, staff and volunteers from the British Museum and a representative from Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales.

The overall national winner was the interpretation volunteer team at Cleveland Pools Trust in Bath.

The Volunteers for Museum Learning award forms part of a programme of awards presented by the Marsh Christian Trust in the fields of science, ecology, conservation, heritage, literature and volunteering.

Volunteers for Museum Learning 2020 winners

Scotland

  • Edinburgh Living History Group Volunteers, Museums & Galleries Edinburgh, Edinburgh

North East

  • Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery Volunteers, Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery, Northumberland

North West (Joint Winners)

  • ‘Stories we Share’ Volunteers, Manchester Art Gallery, Manchester
  • ‘Philosophy Cafe’ Volunteers, Manchester Art Gallery, Manchester

Yorkshire (Joint Winners)

  • The Museums by Mail Volunteer Team, Sheffield Museums.
  • The Preservative Party, Leeds City Museum, Leeds

East Midlands

  • Do You See What I See? Project Volunteers, Charnwood Museum, Leicester

West Midlands

  • The Reminiscence Team, Birmingham Back to Backs (National Trust), Birmingham

Wales

  • Sam Powell, Egypt Centre, Museum of Egyptian Antiquities, Swansea University, Swansea

East of England

  • ‘Museum From Home’ activity pack volunteers, Colchester + Ipswich Museums, Suffolk

South West

  • Interpretation Volunteers, Cleveland Pools Trust, Bath

South East

  • The ‘Diving Deep: HMS Invincible 1744’ volunteers, The National Museum of the Royal Navy, Portsmouth

London

  • The Garden Guide Volunteers, Ham House Garden, Richmond

Northern Ireland

  • Ian McLarnon Sinclair, Whitehead Railway Museum, Co Antrim
