Two Paula Rego artworks go on display at National Museum Cardiff

Two artworks by the Portuguese-born artist Paula Rego have gone on display at National Museum Cardiff this week, following their acquisition earlier this year by the Derek Williams Trust.

The trust was founded in 1992 to care for the collection of Derek Williams, a chartered surveyor whose collection of modern art is on long-term loan to Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales (NMW).

The trust continues to purchase contemporary art, including works by artists featured in Artes Mundi. Its acquired the two Rego artworks, The Visitation and The Death of the Virgin Mary, directly from the artist's collection in January.

The pieces come from the 2002 Virgin Mary series, which comprises 12 images in total. Rego was commissioned by the Portuguese president to make the artworks for the chapel in the official Palace of Bélem in Lisbon, where she was born. Eight artworks were eventually installed in the chapel, while four larger pieces she kept for herself.

“We are thrilled to be able to show these works by the internationally renowned Paula Rego here in Cardiff, especially at a time when there is such deserved interest in the artist,” said David Anderson, director general of AC-NMW.

“We are committed to continuing to share contemporary art with the people of Wales with the vital support of the Derek Williams Trust, whose unique contribution to the visual arts will provide a lasting legacy for the people of Wales.”

William Wilkins, of the Derek Williams Trust, said: “The trust is privileged to have been able to acquire these important works from Paula Rego's family. She is one of the outstanding figurative artists of our age.”