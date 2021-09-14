Science Museum to return protester’s climate strike placard

The Science Museum in London has agreed to remove a protest sign from its Our Future Planet exhibition and return it to the donors, after they complained that they were not aware the temporary exhibition would be sponsored by Shell.

The “Keep it cool” placard, created by Bella May with her friend Sophie Godbold for the London youth climate strikes in 2019, was one of several signs acquired by the museum as part of its contemporary collecting strategy.

The museum says the placards were acquired by curators in a “professional and sensitive manner” with individuals approached at the protest and full consent undertaken.

But following a letter sent by UKSCN London, the co-organisers of the 2019 London youth strikes, the museum has agreed to remove the object from display and return it to May.

The letter states that the young people were not made aware of Shell’s sponsorship at the time of their donations.

May is quoted as saying she was excited to have her sign in the exhibition, and was later “shocked” to discover its association with Shell. “I feel let down because I thought I was being involved in something beneficial for people who were going to come to the exhibition,” she said.

“I’m disappointed that an institution such as the Science Museum would lie like that to the public, and I’d like the museum to come clean about how they’re actually part of the problem. Both Sophie and I would like our placard out of there as soon as possible.’

The letter also calls on the museum to make a formal commitment not to display any of the remaining 23 climate strike placards from the march in a fossil fuel-sponsored space again.

Our Future Planet exhibition, which opened in May and runs until September 2022, explores the technologies being developed to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. But its sponsorship by the oil giant Shell has caused a backlash, with a number of protests, petitions and boycotts organised as a result.

In response to the letter, a spokesperson for the Science Museum said: “[Having] been alerted to the strong feelings of a donor, and in light of all the circumstances around this request, we have decided to remove this item from display and are contacting the donor directly.”

The spokesperson made clear that the placard was acquired by curators specifically for the Science Museum Group collection and only later selected for inclusion in the temporary exhibition.

He said: “A rigorous proposal was developed ahead of the protest, to ensure that the approach to collecting items was sensitive, thorough and in line with museum sector professional ethics.”