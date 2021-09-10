Memorial & Museum marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

New York’s 9/11 Memorial & Museum is marking the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center with a commemoration ceremony in lower Manhattan and a range of associated events throughout the city.

The ceremony on the 9/11 Memorial plaza on 11 September will remember the 2,983 men, women and children killed in the 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, on Flight 93, and those killed in the 1993 bombing at the twin towers.

“In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing challenges facing our nation and the global community, the resilience, compassion and hope demonstrated two decades ago in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks offer invaluable lessons now,” said 9/11 Memorial & Museum president and CEO Alice Greenwald.

“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild.”

A range of associated events are being held, including a city-wide moment of silence at 8.46am to mark the moment that hijacked Flight 11 struck the North Tower. The ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial plaza will pause at five other points, acknowledging when the South Tower was struck, when both towers fell, as well as the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum has been encouraging other cultural institutions in New York to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. A wide range of events, projects, exhibitions and performances are being held. Museums and galleries taking part include Brooklyn Museum, Long Island Children's Museum, Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York Transit Museum, Skyscraper Museum, Museum of Modern Art and the New York City Fire Museum.

The 9/11 Memorial Museum has also developed an online exhibition, September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World. This downloadable educational exhibition presents the history of 9/11, its origins and its ongoing implications.

There will also be a Tribute in Light at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and on buildings throughout the city.