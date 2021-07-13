Apprenticeship framework offers new routes into Scottish museum workforce

Skills Development Scotland this week approved a change to the Creative & Cultural Skills (CCSkills) Modern Apprenticeships Framework that will enable museums to offer accredited vocational qualifications in learning and participation, exhibitions support and volunteer coordination.

CCSkills developed the update – one of two refreshed apprenticeship frameworks – in consultation with unions and Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS), with the aim of “encouraging sector employers to open their doors to the widest and most diverse pool of future talent”. The update is at Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) Level 7.

John Campbell, senior skills development manager at MGS, said: “We are delighted with the approval of these Modern Apprenticeship Frameworks and the inclusion of the Museums & Galleries Practice pathway, which will enhance the drive for positive change in the sector and will be a key component of MGS’s objective to diversify Scotland’s museum workforce.

“We are committed to building the capacity of the heritage sector to deliver accredited vocational qualifications. The new frameworks will offer the opportunity to provide accessible and diverse entry routes into the workforce that will attract new talent, enable career progression and embed a culture of vocational learning in the sector.”

Kathryn Willens, head of partnerships, Scotland at CCSkills, said she hoped the framework would be used by employers “to create meaningful entry routes to work for a diverse range of young people”.

“CCSkills looks forward to engaging with employers in Scotland to ensure Creative & Cultural Modern Apprenticeships are used to help the sector build back fairer post Covid and beyond," she said.