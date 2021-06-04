WWF engages art world in climate crisis campaign

WWF has unveiled plans to engage the art world in raising funds and awareness to combat the climate crisis.

The global conservation organisation is working with curatorial practice Artwise to launch Art For Your World, which will feature a series of actions leading up to the Cop26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow in November 2021. The initiative is part of WWF’s 60th anniversary programme.

Art For Your World is asking artists, collectors, galleries, institutions and art lovers to make a meaningful connection between art and the environment, in order to support WWF’s conservation work.

The campaign includes a charity art auction at Sotheby’s of work by Tracey Emin, Jadé Fadojutimi, Anish Kapoor, Vera Lutter, Jessica Rankin and Gavin Turk, among others. And artists Chila Kumari Singh Burman, Heather Phillipson and Bob and Roberta Smith are creating prints that will be sold online.

“For six decades now, WWF has been fighting on the frontline of the climate emergency to save our planet,” said Susie Allen, the founding director at Artwise. “During this critical and dangerous tipping point, it is essential that we harness the art world’s power to influence, galvanise and make a real difference.

“Art For Your World has already had tremendous uptake in its inception and we are calling out to many more artists, collectors, galleries, institutions and art lovers everywhere to help us to draw even greater

attention to the climate crisis in the coming months.”

Art galleries supporting the WWF’s plans include Ikon Gallery, Ingleby Gallery, Jupiter Artland and The Lightbox. Organisations such as Artist Support Pledge, Contemporary Visual Art Network, Gallery Climate Coalition, Rise Art and W1 Curates are also backing the initiative.