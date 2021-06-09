South London artists awarded health centre commission

A South London art collective, Bamidele Awoyemi, Farouk Agoro and Livia Wang, has been awarded the first art commission for the Tessa Jowell Health Centre in East Dulwich. The work will be unveiled this August.

This is the first of four commissions that will run over the next two years, part of a new partnership between Dulwich Picture Gallery and NHS South East London CCG.

A diverse panel of judges including artists, NHS and Dulwich Picture Gallery representatives picked the collective’s winning submission.

The artists will work with the local community to develop the work before its launch.

The 2D artwork will use fabric patterns and techniques to celebrate different cultures and identities, and will also take inspiration from Dulwich Picture Gallery’s collection and history, as well as the principles that drive its community-led activities. Awoyemi, Agoro and Wang will consider the role of health centres and the cultural diversity of the health centre’s visitors.



The final design will be installed in the Tessa Jowell Health Centre’s reception area. Weaving together stories from across the community, the piece will be a celebration of connectivity and will promote the vital role of art in health and wellbeing.



Jane Findlay, the head of programme and engagement at Dulwich Picture Gallery, said: “What stood out for me was the personal stories embedded in textile, which can express shared histories of our community. I can’t wait to see this collective artwork come to life and to experience Bamidele Awoyemi, Farouk Agoro and Livia Wang’s piece in situ at the Tessa Jowell Health Centre.”



Sinta Tantra, artist and member of the judging panel, said: “We selected Bamidele Awoyemi, Farouk Agoro and Livia Wang from an outstanding shortlist of talented artists who responded to the brief in wonderful ways. I particularly enjoyed how each artist looked at innovative approaches to engage staff and patients.

“This new public artwork will function as an inspiring platform for mental health and wellbeing whilst weaving together the individual stories of local residents and exploring the very heart of what makes Dulwich so diverse.”



Gerry Owen, the estates programme director at NHS South East London CCG (Southwark) and member of the judging panel, said: “These local artists offered a considered and exciting proposal, which will transform the centre of the building. I really liked that they plan to involve patients and staff in developing the work, and it’s exciting to know that our visitors will be met with an uplifting piece of artwork each time they visit.”



