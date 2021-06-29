Details of final £300m round of Culture Recovery Fund announced

Details of the third and final round of the Culture Recovery Fund have been published, with £300m available to help organisations return to full capacity.

The funding is part of the UK Government’s £2bn Covid rescue package and will be distributed by arm's-length bodies. It has already provided £1.2bn to more than 5,000 organisations and sites across England, protecting an estimated 75,000 jobs and supporting almost 100,000 freelancers.

In the third round, £218.5m will be available through a Continuity Support programme for organisations that have already have received Culture Recovery Fund grants, and through Emergency Resource Support for those that haven’t and are at imminent risk of failure.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden also announced a £35m boost to the Heritage Stimulus Fund, bringing the total fund to more than £80m.

The Cultural Asset Fund, which supports the National Heritage Memorial Fund’s Covid response fund, will receive an additional £20m, doubling the total amount for heritage assets at risk of loss. The remaining £42.5m is for contingency (£35m) and administration costs (£7.5m).

Guidance on the funding and details of how to apply for Emergency Resource Support is expected in due course.