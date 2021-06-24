Antenna bought by ATS Heritage in liquidation

Antenna, an audio guide supplier to some of the UK's biggest museums and galleries, has been bought by ATS Heritage after going into liquidation.

The international technology firm provided tour solutions and technology such as apps, multimedia and audioguides for clients including Blenheim Palace and the National Gallery.

A voluntary winding up notice was issued for the company in May and liquidators appointed on 21 June. ATS Heritage, which specialises in visitor experience and engagement, has been named as the preferred company to assume control of Antenna’s business and assets.

In a jiscmail to members of the Museums Computer Group last week, ATS Heritage managing director Spencer Clark said: “The pandemic has had a profound effect on the cultural and visitor attraction community, and we have watched with sympathy as many of Antenna’s loyal staff were made redundant and clients were left ta short notice without a plan for the future.



“ATS has been appointed by the liquidator as the preferred company with the experience and means to continue to offer the services that Antenna’s clients were receiving. We are actively engaging with their clients and stand ready to offer our service and support.”



ATS has purchased Antenna’s business and assets, including audio and multimedia guides, charging racks, headphones and accessories; copyright of audio and video content including scripts, production files and copyright; progressive web apps, including software and content; and spare parts for devices.



ATS has already employed a number of Antenna staff and is likely to recruit more of the team over the next few weeks.

Clark wrote: “In the 20 years that we have been in business, we have grown slowly and steadily and we understand how fortunate we are to be in a position where we can offer employment to some of Antenna’s staff, as well as continuity of service to their clients.”

Antenna clients are invited to get in touch with ATS at enquiries@ats-heritage.co.uk or 02392 595000.