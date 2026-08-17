Newly appointed arts minister Ruth Mackenzie has been handed responsibility for the museums and libraries brief at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Previously the director of arts for the British Council, Mackenzie was made a peer and appointed parliamentary under-secretary of state for the arts at DCMS by the new prime minister Andy Burnham in July. The department itself has also been renamed after being reassigned the digital brief by Burnham.

It has now been confirmed that Mackenzie's portfolio will cover libraries, museums and cultural property, as well as sponsorship of Arts Council England. The previous minister with responsibility for museums, Labour peer Fiona Twycross, will continue on as heritage minister.

“We welcome the appointment of Ruth Mackenzie as minister with responsibility for museums and look forward to working with her on the new strategy for the sector,” said Sharon Heal, the director of the Museums Association.

Mackenzie has a strong arts background, having been director of the Cultural Olympiad in the UK for the 2012 Olympics, for which she was awarded a CBE.

She has been a special adviser to five DCMS secretaries of state and a consultant to the Barbican Centre, the London Symphony Orchestra, Google, the BBC and Tate. She helped get Manchester International Festival off the ground in its early years as general director, and has held various roles at Arts Council England.

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Scott MacDonald, the CEO of the British Council, wished Mackenzie well in her new role. He said: “Ruth's time as our director of arts has been truly outstanding. Her expertise, passion and commitment to arts and culture have made a real difference to the British Council and to the sector more broadly. It is wonderful to see that recognised with this appointment, and I have no doubt she will bring the same dedication to her new role in government.”

Mackenzie’s appointment has been hailed as good news for the culture sector. Paul Thompson, the chair of the British Council, said she would be the “most qualified expert ever” to serve in the role at DCMS.

The department's leadership remains stable, with Lisa Nandy staying on as culture secretary under Burnham, the longest a politician has held the role since Jeremy Hunt remained in post for more than two years between 2010 and 2012. Nandy was appointed in July 2024.

Scottish politician Ian Murray remains minister of state for DCMS after being appointed in September 2025.

Mackenzie joins four other parliamentary under-secretaries of state in the department: the MPs Stephanie Peacock and Vicky Foxcroft, and Labour peers Twycross and Elizabeth Lloyd.