Priceless artefacts stolen in Arundel Castle raid

Items worth more than £1m have been stolen from Arundel Castle in West Sussex following a raid just four days after the 11th-century venue reopened.

The thieves took various artefacts of great historical significance including the gold rosary beads carried by Mary Queen of Scots at her execution in 1587, several coronation cups and other gold and silver treasures.

The items were stolen from a display cabinet along the public route at approximately 10.30pm on Friday 21 May. Staff and police were alerted to the break-in after a burglar alarm was sounded.

A photo of the display cabinet that the thieves broke taken just a few days before the burglary. Not all of the items shown were stolen

“The stolen items have significant monetary value, but as unique artefacts of the Duke of Norfolk’s collection have immeasurably greater and priceless historical importance,” a spokesperson for Arundel Castle’s trustees said.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward to the police to assist them in returning these treasures back where they belong.”

Police have said that a 4x4 saloon found abandoned and on fire in nearby Barlavington a short while later is of interest in connection to the burglary.

The castle reopened to visitors on Tuesday 18 May.

Marc Clothier, the local policing superintendent for West Sussex, told ITV news that the unique location of the castle and the items taken suggested the heist had been “well planned”.

‘It would be a reasonable assumption that it has been well planned.’ Thieves who stole ‘priceless historical artefacts’ from Arundel castle likely acted as part of a plan, says Marc Clothier, the local policing superintendent for West Sussex Read more: https://t.co/415zeqAyRQ pic.twitter.com/kZuN9PHJOR — ITV News (@itvnews) May 24, 2021

Anyone with information about the break-in or stolen items is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Deuce, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.