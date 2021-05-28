 ‘Dark and dangerous’: National Museum Cardiff location for art crime thriller - Museums Association
Join
Join
  1. Museums Journal
  2. News
  3. ‘Dark and dangerous’: National Museum Cardiff location for art crime thriller
News

‘Dark and dangerous’: National Museum Cardiff location for art crime thriller

Original drama Yr Amgueddfa will be broadcast on 30 May
Profile image for Geraldine Kendall Adams
Geraldine Kendall Adams
Share
The drama stars Steffan Rhodri and Nia Roberts as Caleb and Dela
The drama stars Steffan Rhodri and Nia Roberts as Caleb and Dela

Amgueddfa Genedlaethol Caerdydd (National Museum Cardiff) is the setting for a new Welsh language crime drama that will have its premier this weekend.

The original production, Yr Amgueddfa (The Museum), has been billed as a brand-new TV genre, the art crime thriller. The first episode of the six-part series will be broadcast on 30 May.

The thriller follows the story of Dela Howells, a married mother-of-two who has just accepted the post of director-general of the museum. On the night of a party to celebrate her new job, Dela meets a young man, Caleb, who has come along as the date of her son Daniel.

Dela begins a passionate affair with Caleb but soon discovers he has more sinister reasons for seeking a relationship with her as she becomes embroiled in the “dark and dangerous” world of art crime.

Yr Amgueddfa | Bob Nos Sul | Sundays | S4C

The drama was produced by Boom Cymru and stars some of Wales’s best-known actors, including Y Gwyn/Hinterland’s Nia Roberts as Dela and Gavin and Stacey’s Steffan Rhodri as Caleb.

Advertisement

The drama is scripted by author Fflur Dafydd, who previously wrote Y Llyfrgell (The Library) and turned it into a film of the same name based at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth. 

Dafydd said: “It’s nice to be able to draw attention to Wales’s institutions in a more creative way. It is some sort of mission in my work – going after things which feel a little bit invisible even though they are huge and important.

“Through the art crime genre it feels that I am creating something which is totally unique to Wales, and because conventional thrillers are becoming a little bit old-hat, it’s quite nice to go after crime in the art world, where there are excitement and secrets of a different sort.”

Paul Jones from Boom Cymru said: “I remember as a young child being dragged by the scruff of my neck through the National Muesum’s lofty galleries and then in my teenage years the galleries were a place to shelter from the rain on many a Saturday afternoon. Filming Yr Amgueddfa, I had the opportunity to visit once again, but this time creating a drama full of deception and plotting within its walls.”

The drama will be broadcast on Sunday 30 May at 9.00pm on S4C.

Share

Leave a comment

You must be signed in to post a comment.

Discover

Advertisement