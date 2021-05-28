Art Fund announces funding programmes

The Art Fund has opened three funding programmes that will help support museums and galleries as they continue to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The national charity for art’s £2m Reimagine grants scheme is designed to “help UK organisations transform their activities and build expertise, capacity and connections within and beyond the sector”. Grants of between £5,000 and £50,000 are available and the first deadline for applications is 5 July. Two further application rounds will be held in August and October.

In addition, the Art Fund is providing £175,000 for small and medium-sized museums. This will be distributed across the UK by Museum Development UK; Museums and Galleries Scotland; the Welsh Government; and the Northern Ireland Museums Council. The aim is to support recovery from the pandemic.

The Art Fund has also opened applications for the third round of Headley Fellowships. This £600,000 funding programme is supported by the Headley Trust and is for curators wanting to improve their specialist skills and expertise.

Eleven fellowships, each with a value of £27,500, will be available to help back-fill museum professionals’ posts for up to six months to facilitate new research into collections.

“Museums have endured their toughest year in living memory and have done incredible work in reopening safely and welcoming back visitors,” said Jenny Waldman, the director of the Art Fund.

“Through the exceptional generosity of our members and supporters we’re delighted to allocate £2m in 2021 to our new Reimagine grants.”

Last year, the Art Fund’s Respond & Reimagine funding supported £2.25m in grants to 67 organisations to help them through the pandemic. However, applications totalled £16.9m from 451 organisations, a fifth of all the UK’s 2,500 museums, showing the scale of need across the sector.

More details of the Art Fund’s grants programmes are available on its website.