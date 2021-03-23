Culture& appoints chair and vice chair as it embarks on ‘new chapter’

The charity Culture& has appointed a new chair and vice chair of trustees as part of its mission to strengthen connections with the arts and heritage sectors.

Miranda Lowe, the principal curator and museum scientist at the Natural History Museum, London, will become the organisation’s chair. Lowe manages the crustacea and cnidaria, and associated minor phyla collections at the museum. She is a founding member of Museum Detox, and mentors students as part of the Social Mobility Foundation Aspiring Professionals scheme and the Prince's Trust.

Svetlana Leu has been announced as Culture&’s first ever vice chair. She is a cultural strategy and communications specialist currently working in the London office at Sutton Communications, a global company which works with leading institutions across the art world and the sector. Leu is also a member of Museum Detox and the UK Black Comms Network.

Culture& works to improve diversity and equality in arts and heritage through work-based training and public programmes. It ran the New Museum School programme from 2013-2020, providing 18 work placements annually withing culture and heritage institutions.

In a statement, the charity said Lowe and Leu would bring “the expertise and energy required to guide the charity into the next phase of delivering its mission of opening up the arts and heritage sectors”.

Culture&’s chief executive, Errol Francis, said: “These are inspired appointments by the Culture& board and will help Culture& to be more connected to the arts and heritage sectors and form closer working relationships with museums and galleries.”

Lowe said: It’s an honour to be appointed as Chair of Culture&’s Board to help shape this great asset within the arts and heritage sector. This offers a fresh opportunity to work with staff, CEO and Board in advocating for workforce equity and representative creative practice whilst providing meaningful engagement and inspiration for all.

Leu said: “I am delighted to be appointed as the first Vice Chair in Culture&’s history. Equality and diversity are now, more than ever, critical in the arts and I hope that my appointment will inspire and encourage other young, black women in the sector. I look forward to working with our chair and CEO as we embark on a new chapter for the charity.”