British Museum looking for youth programme partners

London’s British Museum has announced plans for a programme to help young people develop arts and cultural projects in their areas.

The Where We Are initiative, which runs from now until 2025 and is supported by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, is looking for cultural and third-sector organisations to run the scheme. Successful partners in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will help shape the development and the delivery of the programme.

“We are really keen to receive applications from a variety of cultural and third-sector organisations across the UK,” said Sophie Alonso, the national outreach manager at the British Museum. “If you value young people and want to work collaboratively with them to create meaningful arts and cultural projects then we can't wait to hear from you.”

The British Museum is looking for museum partners of all types, including natural history, science, technology, history and arts, as well as cultural spaces such as libraries, theatres and community centres.

The first year of the programme will see three cultural projects co-produced with 30 young people (aged 16-24) and three key partners. The partnerships will consist of both the museum and the third-sector organisation. Museums that apply will need to include the charity they they propose to work with.

Each partner will manage the recruitment of 10 young people and the co-production of a youth-led cultural or arts project.

The British Museum will fund all direct costs of the programme, including payment of young people, facilitators and remuneration of key partner staff time. It will also cover the logistical costs of running creative sessions with young people, taster sessions/open days during youth recruitment and the launch workshops at the start of projects.

Organisations should apply through the British Museum website by 22 March to be involved in the first year of the Where We Are programme.