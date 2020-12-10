MGS investigates impact of colonialism on museums

Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS) is calling on organisations to take part in a survey to help it explore the legacy of colonialism and empire on the sector.

The survey will inform the Empire, Slavery & Scotland’s Museums: Addressing Our Colonial Legacy project, which is sponsored by the Scottish government.

MGS has appointed Sheila Asante as project manager of the initiative. Asante will work alongside an independent steering group that will recommend how Scotland’s existing and future museum collections can better recognise and present a more accurate portrayal of the country's colonial and slavery history. The 10-strong group is chaired by scientist and human rights activist Geoff Palmer.

“Sheila Asante has extensive skills and professional experience in museums and galleries and is dedicated to promoting anti-racist practice,” said Palmer. “She has explored post-colonial legacies in her work since 2007 and has significant community links, which will be essential for this post.”

Next year, MGS will coordinate a national consultation, in collaboration with Glasgow Life, looking at how museums can contribute to our understanding of the legacies of slavery and colonialism.

The deadline to participate in the survey is 6 January 2021.