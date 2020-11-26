Join
Join
  1. Museums Journal
  2. News
  3. Government announces tier system for local restrictions in England
News Covid-19

Government announces tier system for local restrictions in England

Museums in Manchester, Birmingham and Newcastle among those that will have to remain closed
Covid-19
Profile image for Rebecca Atkinson
Rebecca Atkinson
Share
The Museum of Liverpool, in Tier 2, will be able to reopen its doors next week
The Museum of Liverpool, in Tier 2, will be able to reopen its doors next week

The government has published a full list of which restrictions will apply to areas throughout England under its new three-tier system, effective from next Wednesday 2 December.

In Tier 3 areas where there is a “very high alert” for Covid infections, indoor entertainment venues including museums and galleries must remain closed.

A full list of areas is reproduced below, but includes Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham, as well as Leeds and Bradford, Nottingham and Bristol.

In Tier 2 (high alert) areas, museums may reopen but household mixing indoors is not allowed, except among those in support bubbles.

Liverpool is among those areas in Tier 2 and is able to reopen its museums.

Laura Pye, director of National Museums Liverpool, said: “We’d like to thank the people of Liverpool for supporting the mass testing pilot, which has helped to drive down the number of Covid cases in the city, enabling us to reopen our museums and galleries in the run up to Christmas. We must however remain vigilant so this achievement doesn’t go to waste.”

Museums and galleries in Tier 1 (“medium alert”) areas will be allowed to reopen in a Covid-secure manner. A maximum of six people from different households are allowed to meet indoors or outdoors.

Tier 3 areas

Advertisement

North East

  • Hartlepool
  • Middlesbrough
  • Stockton-on-Tees
  • Redcar and Cleveland
  • Darlington
  • Sunderland
  • South Tyneside
  • Gateshead
  • Newcastle upon Tyne
  • North Tyneside
  • County Durham
  • Northumberland

North West

  • Greater Manchester
  • Lancashire
  • Blackpool
  • Blackburn with Darwen

Yorkshire and The Humber

  • The Humber
  • West Yorkshire
  • South Yorkshire

West Midlands

  • Birmingham and Black Country
  • Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
  • Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull
Advertisement

East Midlands

  • Derby and Derbyshire
  • Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
  • Leicester and Leicestershire
  • Lincolnshire

South East

  • Slough
  • Kent and Medway

South West

  • Bristol
  • South Gloucestershire
  • North Somerset

Tier 2 areas

North West

Advertisement
  • Cumbria
  • Liverpool City Region
  • Warrington and Cheshire

Yorkshire

  • York
  • North Yorkshire

West Midlands

  • Worcestershire
  • Herefordshire
  • Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

East Midlands

  • Rutland
  • Northamptonshire

Tier 1 areas

South East

  • Isle of Wight

South West

  • Cornwall
  • Isles of Scilly

Covid-19
Share

Leave a comment

You must be signed in to post a comment.

Discover

Advertisement