Government announces tier system for local restrictions in England

The government has published a full list of which restrictions will apply to areas throughout England under its new three-tier system, effective from next Wednesday 2 December.

In Tier 3 areas where there is a “very high alert” for Covid infections, indoor entertainment venues including museums and galleries must remain closed.

A full list of areas is reproduced below, but includes Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham, as well as Leeds and Bradford, Nottingham and Bristol.

In Tier 2 (high alert) areas, museums may reopen but household mixing indoors is not allowed, except among those in support bubbles.

Liverpool is among those areas in Tier 2 and is able to reopen its museums.

Laura Pye, director of National Museums Liverpool, said: “We’d like to thank the people of Liverpool for supporting the mass testing pilot, which has helped to drive down the number of Covid cases in the city, enabling us to reopen our museums and galleries in the run up to Christmas. We must however remain vigilant so this achievement doesn’t go to waste.”

Museums and galleries in Tier 1 (“medium alert”) areas will be allowed to reopen in a Covid-secure manner. A maximum of six people from different households are allowed to meet indoors or outdoors.

Tier 3 areas

North East

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Stockton-on-Tees

Redcar and Cleveland

Darlington

Sunderland

South Tyneside

Gateshead

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

County Durham

Northumberland

North West

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

Yorkshire and The Humber

The Humber

West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Midlands

Birmingham and Black Country

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

East Midlands

Derby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Leicester and Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

South East

Slough

Kent and Medway

South West

Bristol

South Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Tier 2 areas

North West

Cumbria

Liverpool City Region

Warrington and Cheshire

Yorkshire

York

North Yorkshire

West Midlands

Worcestershire

Herefordshire

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

East Midlands

Rutland

Northamptonshire

Tier 1 areas

South East

Isle of Wight

South West